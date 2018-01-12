UPDATE 2-S&P sees slower-than-expected fiscal progress in Brazil

(Adds details from webcast, market reaction, analyst comment)

By Bruno Federowski

SAO PAULO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Brazil has made slower-than-expected progress in cutting government spending ahead of presidential elections, a Standard & Poor’s director said on Friday, a day after the agency downgraded the country’s rating deeper into junk territory. S&P managing director Lisa Schineller mentioned successive delays in voting a plan to trim social security spending as a sign of “wear-and-tear” slowing down progress in balancing the budget.

The new rating is underpinned by “slippages and mixed signals in terms of tackling fiscal policy correction,” she said In a webcast, adding that growth-inducing macroeconomic reforms or increased austerity efforts could pave the way for an upgrade.

Financial markets mostly brushed off the downgrade as investors had largely anticipated such a move since President Michel Temer met with ratings agencies in December.

Some analysts even said the downgrade could help Temer pressure lawmakers into approving his social security plan. Still, analysts at Eurasia Group said the short-term political consequences of the downgrade would be “minimal,” keeping an estimate of a 30 percent probability that the overhaul would be approved.

S&P on Thursday lowered its long-term rating for Brazil sovereign debt to BB- from BB, with a stable outlook, citing less timely and effective policymaking.

Lawmakers have scheduled a lower-house vote on an unpopular pension bill for February 19, but Schineller highlighted the difficulty of passing such as measure months before an election which seems “even more open” than previous votes.

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who has criticized Temer’s austerity platform, is currently leading polls but could be barred from running if his conviction for corruption is upheld on January 24.

Below him, the field is divided between various potential candidates from law-and-order congressman Jair Bolsonaro and businessman-turned-mayor João Doria to nationalist Ciro Gomes.

Asked about the elections, Schineller said S&P would balance campaign rhetoric against what can effectively be implemented.

“Campaigning on difficult fiscal reform is not something that will generate a lot of votes,” she said. “You have seen, over time in Brazil, that pragmatic policies come into play afterwards, including from former President Lula in the 2002 election cycle.” (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrew Hay)