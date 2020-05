BRASILIA, May 26 (Reuters) - The soybean loading operations at one of the berths in Brazil’s Paranaguá port have closed down after the crew member of a vessel tested positive for COVID-19, the Williams shipping agency said on Tuesday.

It is the first confirmed case of the disease reported at Paranagua port since the coronavirus outbreak began, the agency said. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Leslie Adler)