RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Soybean planting in Brazil’s Paraná state, the country’s number 2 soy producer, reached 29 percent of the expected area this week compared to 16 percent a year ago, the state’s agricultural statistics agency Deral said on Tuesday.

Deral said planting of corn (first crop) was at 70 percent of projected area, also well ahead of last year when at this time farmers had planted only 33 percent. (Reporting by Jose Roberto Gomes)