Brazil in talks to boost soymeal exports to China

SAO PAULO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Brazil’s soy processing sector is in talks with Chinese government officials looking for ways to increase soymeal exports to the Asian nation, which already buys around 80 percent of Brazilian soybean exports, industry group Abiove said on Monday.

In a video message showed to participants of a biodiesel conference in Sao Paulo, Abiove’s head André Nassar said there is a need to balance Brazilian exports of beans and meal, to help local crushers that are facing rising costs for raw material. Nassar is part of a Brazilian delegation accompanying agriculture ministry officials visiting China this week to discuss agricultural trade. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)