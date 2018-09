Brazil 2018 soybean exports soar to record, stocks dwindle -trade group

BRASILIA, Sept 5 (Reuters) -

* Brazil industry group Abiove revises up country’s 2018 soybean export forecast to record 76.1 million tonnes, up 3.5 pct from 73.5 million tonnes in previous prediction

* Abiove cuts 2018 outlook for Brazil soybean stocks to 1.465 million tonnes from 3.865 million tonnes in previous forecast as exports soar

* Brazil 2018 soybean output seen edging up to 118.8 million tonnes versus 118.7 million tonnes previously

* Brazil 2018 soybean crushing seen at 43.6 million tonnes, steady against previous forecast (Reporting by Jose Roberto Gomes and Jake Spring; editing by Diane Craft)