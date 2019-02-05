Brazil's Paraná harvests 25 pct of soy crop area, little damage from drought

SÃO PAULO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Brazil’s soy harvest in the second-largest producing state of Paraná is well ahead of last season, with limited damage to the fields from a drought in December, state agricultural research body Deral said on Tuesday.

One-quarter of the 2018/19 soy area has been harvested in Paraná, according to Deral. At the same time last year, no soy had been harvested in the state because of poor weather early in the crop season that had delayed planting and rains in January that further held up the harvest.

Only 6 percent of the state’s soy fields are in bad condition, compared to none last year, Deral said. Another 24 percent are considered “average,” compared to 14 percent in the previous cycle. The remaining fields are considered in good condition.

Deral slashed the state’s predicted soy output by some 12 percent last month, after the December drought damaged crops. Paraná soy farmers are expected to collect 16.8 million tonnes of soybeans this season, according to Deral. (Reporting by Jose Roberto Gomes)