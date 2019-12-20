U.S. won't levy threatened tariffs on Brazil steel, says Bolsonaro

SAO PAULO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday that U.S. President Donald Trump told him in a phone conversation that his administration will not levy additional tariffs on Brazilian steel and aluminum as threatened earlier this month.

“I had a phone conversation a few moments ago with Donald Trump... He was convinced by my arguments and decided to tell all Brazilians that our steel and aluminum will not be hit by additional tariffs,” Bolsonaro said during a Facebook live video session. (Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Editing by Christian Plumb)