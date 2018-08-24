Brazil's steelmaker CSN to hike prices 10 pct -newspaper

SAO PAULO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is expected to raise the price of steel by 10.25 percent on Sept. 3, O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper reported on Friday.

The price increase would follow a weakening real that has hit its lowest point since early 2016 and resulting higher costs for raw materials that are usually priced in dollars.

CSN, as the company is known, did not immediately reply to a request for comment. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun Editing by Susan Thomas)