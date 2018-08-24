FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 24, 2018 / 1:49 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Brazil's steelmaker CSN to hike prices 10 pct -newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is expected to raise the price of steel by 10.25 percent on Sept. 3, O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper reported on Friday.

The price increase would follow a weakening real that has hit its lowest point since early 2016 and resulting higher costs for raw materials that are usually priced in dollars.

CSN, as the company is known, did not immediately reply to a request for comment. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun Editing by Susan Thomas)

