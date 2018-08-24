FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 24, 2018 / 3:19 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-Brazilian steelmaker CSN to raise prices by 10 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with comment from the company)

SAO PAULO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional said on Friday it will raise the price of steel by 10.25 percent from Sept. 3.

CSN, as the company is known, confirmed the hike for steel priced in Brazilian real in a statement after local newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo first reported the rise.

The real has weakened significantly in recent weeks, hitting its lowest point since early 2016 and resulting in higher costs for raw materials that are usually priced in dollars. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun Editing by Susan Thomas)

