Brazil federal tax auditors call two-day strike -union

BRASILIA, April 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian federal tax auditors will start a two-day strike on Tuesday to demand payment of a salary bonus, their union Sindireceita said, a stoppage that could further reduce income tax revenue.

Some 7,000 workers will strike, affecting a wide range of services to taxpayers and oversight at customs posts at Brazilian ports and airports, the union said in a statement on Monday.

The Federal Revenue Service recently said the dispute over the salary bonus might slow down the work of tax inspectors, further reducing the amount of undeclared and unpaid taxes they discover.

The total amount of undeclared and unpaid taxes is already expected to drop 30 percent this year to 149 billion reais ($45 billion), tax officials said, though no more than 7 percent of that amount is ever recovered in the same year due to lengthy appeals processes.

The Federal Revenue Service declined to comment on the strike. ($1 = 3.3132 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Matthew Lewis)