Brazil oil workers to appeal labor court decision ruling strike at Petrobras as illegal

SAO PAULO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - An oil workers federation plans to appeal a decision by Brazil’s labor court that declared a strike at state-run Petrobras illegal and abusive, according to a video released by the federation on social media.

Brazil’s Superior Labor Court (TST) authorized Petrobras on Monday to take disciplinary action against workers and their unions, allowing for them to be fined up to 500,000 reais($115,058) per day if the strike continues.

“We understand that this decision is unconstitutional and our lawyers across Brazil are, yes, looking for a way to question this monocratic ruling by minister Ives Gandra,” Deyvid Bacelar, director at FUP, an umbrella union for workers in the oil sector, said in the video.

Petrobras said in a separate statement that it had notified unions about the court decision and was waiting for “all of its employees to return to work immediately.”

FUP representatives said more than 60% of all employees from the operational area at Petrobras had joined the strike, which now involves 20,000 workers in 13 states.