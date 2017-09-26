FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abengoa's sugar unit in Brazil files for bankruptcy protection
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
September 26, 2017 / 4:30 PM / in 24 days

Abengoa's sugar unit in Brazil files for bankruptcy protection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Abengoa Bioenergia Brasil, the Brazilian sugar and ethanol arm of struggling Spanish conglomerate Abengoa SA, said on Tuesday it had filed for bankruptcy protection.

The company, which operates two mills, said in an emailed statement that it had tried unsuccessfully for the last 19 months to find investors with fresh capital to keep its operations running.

“Brazil’s current economic and political crisis, along with the 40 percent drop in sugar prices, led investors showing initial interest in the company to flee,” the company said in the statement.

More than 50 sugar mills are currently under bankruptcy protection in Brazil, a result of low sugar and ethanol prices in the first half of the decade. Prices improved during a global sugar deficit in 2015 and 2016, but have fallen again this year. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.