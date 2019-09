Brazil's center-south seen reducing sugar output this season -Biosev

SAO PAULO, Sept 16 (Reuters) -

* Brazil’s 2019/20 center-south sugar output seen at 25.9 million tonnes versus 26.5 million tonnes in 2018/19, says sugar group Biosev

* Brazil’s 2019/20 center-south (CS) ethanol output seen at 32.1 billion liters versus 30.9 billion liters in 2018/19 - Biosev

* Biosev sees Brazil’s CS sugar output growing to 28 million tonnes in 2020/21; ethanol output seen stable at 32.1 billion liters

* Biosev sees Brazil’s 2020/21 CS cane crop at 596 million tonnes versus 585 million tonnes seen for 2019/20

* Biosev sees ethanol continuing to give better financial returns than sugar for mills in Brazil in the next season (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)