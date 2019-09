Bunge sees Brazil's CS cane crush stable next season

SAO PAULO, Sept 16 (Reuters) -

* Brazil’s 2019/20 center-south (CS) sugar output seen at 26.6 million tonnes versus 26.5 million tonnes in previous season, says commodities trader Bunge

* Bunge sees Brazil’s CS sugar production in a range between 28.6-29.6 million tonnes in 2020/21

* Brazil’s 2019/20 CS ethanol output seen at 32.15 billion liters versus 30.95 billion liters in previous season - Bunge

* Bunge sees Brazil’s 2020/21 CS ethanol production at range between 29.7-30.6 billion liters

* Bunge sees Brazil CS mills allocating 34.7% of cane to sugar production in 2019/20 versus 35.2% in previous season

* Brazil’s 2020/21 CS cane crush seen at range between 565-585 million tonnes versus 586 million tonnes in 2019/20 - Bunge (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)