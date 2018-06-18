FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 18, 2018 / 12:03 PM / in 2 hours

Copersucar sees smaller Brazil crop, better outlook for sugar market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 18 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Copersucar, the world’s largest sugar merchant, expects a smaller Brazilian center-south sugar production in the current season due to ageing cane fields and drier weather and sees a more positive outlook for sugar prices going forward.

Copersucar’s Chief Executive Paulo Roberto de Souza told reporters that the company expects total sugar production in the center-south in 2018/19 at 28 million tonnes versus 36 million tonnes in the previous crop. Total cane crush is seen at 555 million tonnes compared to 596 million tonnes previously.

Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira

