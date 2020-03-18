Brazil mills have early start to season, to boost sugar output -FCStone

NEW YORK, March 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian sugar and ethanol producers have started cane crushing for the new crop earlier than in the previous season, and are expected to produce more sugar and less ethanol, said consultancy and broker INTL FCStone on Wednesday.

It said in a note to clients that 33 mills were operational in the main center-south region in the first half of March, 22% more than in the same period a year earlier. Brazil’s center-south crop starts officially in April, but some companies kick-off crushing earlier.