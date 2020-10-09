Brazil sugar output up 59% late in Sept., ethanol exports soar

SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Brazil’s center-south sugar production reached 2.86 million tonnes in the second half of September, 59% more than in the same period a year earlier, industry group Unica said on Friday.

Mills in the region crushed 14% more cane in the period, or 40.22 million tonnes, as above-average dry weather boosted the harvest pace. However, Unica said the excessive dry climate has started to hurt agricultural yields. Ethanol exports increased 65% in September to 331 million liters. (Reporting by Luciano Costa and Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Chris Reese)