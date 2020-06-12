Consumer Goods and Retail
UPDATE 1-Brazil sugar output soars 65% in year through May

Roberto Samora, Marcelo Teixeira

 (Includes report details, tables and comments)
    By Roberto Samora and Marcelo Teixeira
    SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters) - Mills in the main
sugar belt in Brazil kept producing as much sugar as possible
late in May, driving cumulative output of the sweetener so far
in the season to a 65% growth from a year earlier, industry data
showed on Friday.
    Brazilian mills produced 8 million tonnes of sugar in the
first two months of the new crop, up from 4.8 million a year
earlier, cane industry group Unica said.
    Mills are allocating as much cane to sugar production as
possible, slashing the amount diverted to ethanol production as
sales of the biofuel still lag last year's volumes by 30% due to
stay-at-home measures.
    "Mills that used to produce ethanol are now in the sugar
business and are interested in how fast they can cash in their
volumes of sugar," said Claudiu Covrig, a senior sugar analyst
with Platts Analytics.
    Sugar production in the second half of May reached 2.55
million tonnes, up 36% from a year earlier. Cane crush was at
42.2 million tonnes, 4.7% less (see tables below).
    Ethanol production fell 16% to 1.81 billion liters late in
May, Unica said.
    Sugar exports are also soaring. Unica said there was an
increase of 65% on shipments considering the first two months of
the crop, testing capacity of the main sugar port in
Brazil.
    See below detailed figures from Unica's crop report for the
second half of May (cane and sugar in million tonnes, ethanol in
billion liters, total recoverable sugar-TRS in kg per tonne):   
    
 BRAZIL'S CENTER-SOUTH - 2ND HALF OF MAY (ANNUAL COMPARISON)
                 2019/20  2020/21  % CHANGE
 CANE CRUSH      44.30    42.21     -4.74
 SUGAR OUTPUT    1.87     2.55      36.19
 ETHANOL OUTPUT  2.17     1.81     -16.66
 TRS (kg/T)      125.61   133.78     6.51
 CANE TO SUGAR   35.28%   47.35%   
                    
 BRAZIL'S CENTER-SOUTH CUMULATIVE DATA - 2019/20 VS 2020/21
                 2019/20  2020/21  % CHANGE
 CANE CRUSH      128.97   144.82    12.29
 SUGAR OUTPUT    4.85     8.02      65.10
 ETHANOL OUTPUT  6.22     6.19      -0.39
 TRS (kg/T)      118.65   126.57     6.68
 CANE TO SUGAR   33.31%   45.92%   
 Source: Cane Industry Group Unica

 (Reporting by Roberto Samora and Marcelo Teixeira
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)
