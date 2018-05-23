UPDATE 1-Brazil sugar mills, soybean processors hit by truckers' protests

(Adds information on soy processors problems)

SAO PAULO, May 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian sugar producers and soybean processors say their operations have been affected by nationwide truckers protests against high diesel prices that entered a third day on Wednesday, industry groups said on Wednesday.

Cane industry group Unica said some sugar mills in the country’s center-south region reduced cane harvesting this week due to short diesel fuel supplies.

Unica also said there were reports of mills having to stop cane crushing operations due to insufficient raw material at the plants.

Soybean crushers association Abiove said on Wednesday that some plants have suspended operations as beans are not being delivered at the sites.

Abiove said it had advised its associated members, including trading heavyweights such as Bunge, Cargill and ADM, to inform clients about possible delays in deliveries.

The two associations did not give specific information about which plants have been impacted.

There was no agreement between a truckers group and the Brazilian government during a meeting on Wednesday and protests are expected to continue on Thursday.

Ports have also been impacted, but loading operations continue as long as there are supplies in port silos. It is not clear how long those supplies will last. (Reporting by José Roberto Gomes and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Sandra Maler)