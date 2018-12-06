Energy
December 6, 2018 / 10:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil energy prices to be 'core driver' of global sugar in 2019 -COFCO

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Energy prices in Brazil should be the core driver of world sugar prices in 2019, COFCO head sugar trader Jose Eduardo Toledo said in a presentation at an industry conference on Thursday.

Brazil has dedicated a growing share of its annual sugarcane production to ethanol this season as global sugar prices have stagnated.

For the country’s 2019/20 cane crop, COFCO sees the minimum sugar mix at 33.5 percent and the maximum sugar mix at 48.6 percent.

“A lot of people noticed they could produce a lot more ethanol than they first thought,” Toledo said. (Reporting by Ayenat Mersie; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.