Brazil's Raízen to idle two sugar mills due to insufficient cane

SAO PAULO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Raízen, the world’s largest sugar maker, will idle two mills in the Sao Paulo state for an initial period of two years, saying there will not be enough cane in the area where the plants are located to justify operations.

Raízen, a 50-50 joint venture between Brazil’s Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio and Royal Dutch Shell Plc , said in a statement on Tuesday that it will transport the cane available in the areas where the mills are located to other plants it operates in the country.