Brazil's Santa Adelia to close one of its sugar mills

SAO PAULO, May 28 (Reuters) - Brazil sugar and ethanol producer Usina Santa Adélia will close one of its three mills in Sao Paulo state to cut costs and boost efficiency, the company said late on Monday.

Santa Adélia is a large independent producer in Brazil and a shareholder at Copersucar SA, one of the world’s largest sugar merchants and partner with Cargill in the sugar trading venture Alvean.

The company said it will end operations after next year’s crop at the Pioneiros mill in the municipality of Sud Mennucci, northwest Sao Paulo state.

All the cane that currently is processed at the Pioneiros mill will be transported to the company’s nearby plant of Pereira Barreto, around 30 km away.

“Cane crushing volume will be maintained, but only in one plant, leading to significant scale gains and simpler logistics,” the company said in a statement.

The largest plant owned by the company is the Santa Adelia mill, in Jaboticabal, also in Sao Paulo state.

Other groups in Brazil have closed or hibernated mills in recent years looking to reduce costs, as sugar prices remain near the lowest levels in a decade.

Brazil’s center-south cane crush fell for the third consecutive year in 2018/19 to 573 million tonnes. Most analysts expect a similar crop size in the new season that started in April. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by David Gregorio)