CORRECTED-Brazil center-south produces 26.5 mln tns of sugar in 2018/19 crop - Unica

(Corrects headline and story to reflect statistics millions of tonnes and not thousands of tonnes)

SAO PAULO, April 9 (Reuters) - Brazil’s center-south region produced 26.500 million tonnes of sugar in the 2018/2019 crop, down from 36.060 million tonnes in the prior harvest, cane industry group Unica said on Tuesday.

Mills in the main cane belt in Brazil crushed 573.070 million tonnes of cane versus 596.330 million tonnes and directed more of their production to ethanol instead of sugar, Unica said. (Reporting by José Roberto Gomes Writing by Carolina Mandl)