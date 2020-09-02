Brazil tax reform committee to draft bill by early October -chair

BRASILIA, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The joint Congressional committee on reforming Brazil’s complex and cumbersome tax system could draw up a draft of a bill in the first week of October, its chairman Senator Roberto Rocha said on Wednesday in a webinar with business leaders.

Rocha said he plans to hold public hearings in the next few weeks and discuss by the end of the month a proposal that reconciles bills already presented in the lower and upper chambers so that it can be put to committee vote in early October before advancing to the House and the Senate.