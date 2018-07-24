FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Regulatory News - Americas
July 24, 2018 / 11:51 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil's telecoms regulator authorizes use of key spectrum in Sao Paulo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecommunications regulator Anatel will officially authorize on Monday the use of the 700 MHz radio frequency band for 4G wireless data services in Sao Paulo, South America’s largest city, the watchdog said on its website.

The authorization of the spectrum was long expected, but will nonetheless be welcomed by Brazil’s major mobile operators, Telefonica Brasil SA, TIM Participacoes SA , and Claro, a unit of Mexico’s America Movil SAB de CV.

The band, which Anatel authorized in the city of Sao Paulo and three bordering satellite cities, is particularly useful for increasing receptivity within buildings and improving mobile broadband speeds.

Anatel is currently in the process of freeing up 700 MHz throughout Brazil, which is seen as key for the expansion of 4G.

Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.