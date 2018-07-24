Brazil's telecoms regulator authorizes use of key spectrum in Sao Paulo

SAO PAULO, July 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecommunications regulator Anatel will officially authorize on Monday the use of the 700 MHz radio frequency band for 4G wireless data services in Sao Paulo, South America’s largest city, the watchdog said on its website.

The authorization of the spectrum was long expected, but will nonetheless be welcomed by Brazil’s major mobile operators, Telefonica Brasil SA, TIM Participacoes SA , and Claro, a unit of Mexico’s America Movil SAB de CV.

The band, which Anatel authorized in the city of Sao Paulo and three bordering satellite cities, is particularly useful for increasing receptivity within buildings and improving mobile broadband speeds.

Anatel is currently in the process of freeing up 700 MHz throughout Brazil, which is seen as key for the expansion of 4G.