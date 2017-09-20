FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Temer says government not considering privatizing Petrobras
September 20, 2017 / 7:24 PM / a month ago

Brazil's Temer says government not considering privatizing Petrobras

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Michel Temer said on Wednesday that despite his government’s aggressive moves to privatize state companies, national oil company Petroleo Brasileiro, a symbol of national sovereignty, would remain under government control.

Temer, speaking at a Reuters Newsmaker event in New York, also said that the Mercosur trade bloc of South American nations hopes to reach a trade deal with the European Union by the end of the year.

On the massive corruption investigations being carried out in Brazil, some of which have resulted in graft charges being filed against him, Temer said the probes show that Brazil’s government institutions are working well. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle and Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Bill Rigby)

