Brazil looks to attract carmaker Tesla to open a plant in the country

SAO PAULO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government is working to lure Tesla Inc to open a plant in the country, the Brazilian president’s son and lawmaker Eduardo Bolsonaro said on Twitter on Thursday.

The lawmaker said there has been a video conference with William Popp, charge d’affaires at the U.S. embassy in Brasilia, and Brazilian authorities to discuss the matter.

Lawmaker Daniel Freitas said in a statement the Brazilian government, including President Jair Bolsonaro, is planning a visit to Tesla’s headquarters in Palo Alto, California, to make the electric carmaker an offer.

Sales of hybrid and electric cars in Brazil totaled 11,844 units in 2019, from 3,965 units in 2018.