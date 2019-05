Brazil says China cleared six more meat exporting plants

BRASÍLIA, May 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias said on Thursday China has authorized six more meat-packing plants to export to the Asian nation, while further information is required to clear more plants.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference, Dias said Brazil will send to Chinese authorities a list containing information for a total of 30 more meat processing plants. There is no timeline for Chinese authorities to finish evaluating those plants, Dias said. (Reporting by Mateus Maia; Editing by Lisa Shumaker Writing by Ana Mano)