Brazil raises 2019 trade surplus forecast to $56.7 bln from $50 bln

BRASILIA, July 1 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Economy Ministry on Monday raised its projection for the country’s trade surplus this year to $56.7 billion from $50 billion, a ministry official said.

Speaking to reporters in Brasilia after the release of June trade data, Herlon Brandao, undersecretary of intelligence and foreign trade statistics, said exports would likely fall 2.0% this year compared with 2018 and imports by 1.9%. (Reporting by Isabel Versiani; Writing by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Peter Cooney)