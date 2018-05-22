Brazil trucker group: Protests against diesel price to continue

SAO PAULO, May 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian trucker association Abcam said on Tuesday that drivers would continue to protest high diesel prices even after the government said it would cut one tax levied on fuel sales at the pump.

The CIDE tax cut does not solve the problem of diesel prices as it only represents a fraction of the taxes levied on fuel, Abcam’s press office said. The association called for the elimination of all fuel taxes, adding that truck drivers would continue to protest on Wednesday. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; writing by Ana Manod; editing by Jonathan Oatis)