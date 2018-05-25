FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2018 / 4:08 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Key Brazil truckers association Abcam rejects govt accord to end protest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian truckers association Abcam said in a written statement on Friday that it had rejected the government’s accord with other driver groups to end a nationwide blockade that has paralyzed key sectors of Latin America’s biggest economy.

Abcam, the group that started the protests on Monday, said it would not back down until fuel tax cuts promised by the government became law, which would not happen until next week at the earliest. Abcam, which says it represents 600,000 drivers, told its members to remain “firm” in keeping its protest in place. (Reporting by Jose Roberto Gomes Writing by Brad Brooks)

