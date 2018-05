SAO PAULO, May 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian poultry and pork processors association ABPA said the number of plants in the country that have so far suspended operations due to the truckers’ protests blocking highways nationwide rose to 120 from 78, according to a statement on Thursday.

ABPA said it will take weeks to normalize operations at those plants, some of which have not received animal feed for 50 hours. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira Writing by Ana Mano)