FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
May 22, 2018 / 9:20 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Brazil major meat processor to stop 15 plants due to protests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s third largest poultry and pork processor, Cooperativa Central Aurora Alimentos, plans to halt operations at 15 plants in the country on Thursday and Friday as a truckers’ protest hampers road transportation nationwide.

Aurora said in a written statement that it is running out of storage space, since most of its processed products are not leaving plants to reach local consumers and exporting ports. The company said it has asked associated poultry and pork growers to ration feed to the animals. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira, Ana Mano and José Roberto Gomes; editing by Bill Berkrot)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.