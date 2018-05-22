Brazil major meat processor to stop 15 plants due to protests

SAO PAULO, May 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s third largest poultry and pork processor, Cooperativa Central Aurora Alimentos, plans to halt operations at 15 plants in the country on Thursday and Friday as a truckers’ protest hampers road transportation nationwide.

Aurora said in a written statement that it is running out of storage space, since most of its processed products are not leaving plants to reach local consumers and exporting ports. The company said it has asked associated poultry and pork growers to ration feed to the animals. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira, Ana Mano and José Roberto Gomes; editing by Bill Berkrot)