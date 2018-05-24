Brazil trucker strike will paralyze all auto production lines -Anfavea

SAO PAULO, May 24 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Anfavea automakers association said on Thursday that all production lines in the country would halt work on Friday because of a nationwide truckers’ strike that has paralyzed many sectors in Latin America’s largest economy.

In an emailed statement, Anfavea did not indicate when the auto industry, which accounts for roughly one-fourth of Brazil’s industrial gross domestic product, would resume production. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Writing by Brad Brooks; Editing by Sandra Maler)