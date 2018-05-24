FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 24, 2018 / 11:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil trucker strike will paralyze all auto production lines -Anfavea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 24 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Anfavea automakers association said on Thursday that all production lines in the country would halt work on Friday because of a nationwide truckers’ strike that has paralyzed many sectors in Latin America’s largest economy.

In an emailed statement, Anfavea did not indicate when the auto industry, which accounts for roughly one-fourth of Brazil’s industrial gross domestic product, would resume production. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Writing by Brad Brooks; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.