FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
May 24, 2018 / 3:25 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil's top coffee exporter warns about delays due to protests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - Brazil’s top coffee exporter Cooxupé warned foreign clients on Thursday about possible shipping delays due to the truckers nationwide protests, according to a company executive.

Cooxupé’s senior export manager Evelyse Lopes told Reuters the company has sent messages to foreign clients saying it is not receiving empty containers at its warehouses to load coffee. Loaded containers are not being transported to ports, she added.

Cooxupé said shipping lines are warning that they could skip stops at Santos port, Latin America’s largest, if truckers protests continue. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Marcy Nicholson Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.