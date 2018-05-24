Brazil's top coffee exporter warns about delays due to protests

SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - Brazil’s top coffee exporter Cooxupé warned foreign clients on Thursday about possible shipping delays due to the truckers nationwide protests, according to a company executive.

Cooxupé’s senior export manager Evelyse Lopes told Reuters the company has sent messages to foreign clients saying it is not receiving empty containers at its warehouses to load coffee. Loaded containers are not being transported to ports, she added.

Cooxupé said shipping lines are warning that they could skip stops at Santos port, Latin America’s largest, if truckers protests continue. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Marcy Nicholson Editing by Marguerita Choy)