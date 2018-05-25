FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2018 / 5:02 PM / a few seconds ago

Brazil finance minister says govt must find structural solutions to diesel prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Finance Minister Eduardo Guardia said on Friday that the government must find “structural solutions” to rising diesel prices, as truckers protesting fuel costs continued a nationwide blockade that has hamstrung key sectors of the economy.

Guardia spoke in a televised address alongside President Michel Temer. He did not elaborate on what solutions he may be suggesting.

Temer said that the protesting truckers “did not have the right to paralyze the nation,” especially after his government late Thursday reached an accord with several associations representing drivers to suspend the protest for 15 days. (Reporting by Brad Brooks Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

