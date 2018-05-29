FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 29, 2018 / 2:45 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Brazil finmin says govt not considering tax hikes to pay for diesel price cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Eduardo Guardia said on Tuesday that “at no moment” has the government considered increasing taxes to pay for a cut in diesel prices, reversing what he himself had said the day before.

On Monday, Guardia said the government would need to hike taxes or cut some tax benefits to compensate for a 4 billion reais ($1.08 billion) loss from a diesel tax cut the government agreed to in order to assuage protesting truckers.

Speaking before a Senate commission on Tuesday, Guardia added that the pricing freedom of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, remains “completely intact.”

($1 = 3.72 reais)

Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Gram Slattery Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.