Brazil to implement variable tax on diesel imports -minister

SAO PAULO, May 28 (Reuters) - Brazil will implement a variable tax on diesel imports to stabilize local diesel prices whenever global prices fall below the local benchmark, Finance Minister Eduardo Guardia said on Monday.

The measure is one in a string of concessions to truckers protesting high fuel prices. In an interview with local television station GloboNews, Guardia said the government will also extend subsidies to diesel importers. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Writing by Bruno Federowski Editing by James Dalgleish)