Brazil truckers protest hits transport of poultry, pork - association

SAO PAULO, May 22 (Reuters) - A protest by truck owners in Brazil against high diesel prices is hampering transport of feed and animals in the meat processing sector, ABPA, an association of poultry and pork processors, said on Tuesday.

ABPA said the truckers protests have impacted delivery of cargoes to local and export markets, adding that there are reports of some processing plants reducing working shifts due to lack of inputs. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)