FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
May 22, 2018 / 1:50 PM / in 16 minutes

Brazil truckers protest hits transport of poultry, pork - association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 22 (Reuters) - A protest by truck owners in Brazil against high diesel prices is hampering transport of feed and animals in the meat processing sector, ABPA, an association of poultry and pork processors, said on Tuesday.

ABPA said the truckers protests have impacted delivery of cargoes to local and export markets, adding that there are reports of some processing plants reducing working shifts due to lack of inputs. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.