Brazil authorizes military to clear highway blockades -source

SAO PAULO, May 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer has authorized the military to clear nationwide blockades on vital roadways across the country if truck drivers do not end a five-day protest, a government source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The government reached an agreement late on Thursday with several groups representing truckers to suspend the protests for 15 days, but the blockades persisted in most states on Friday. (Reporting by Eduardo Simoes Writing by Brad Brooks Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)