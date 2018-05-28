Petrobras management urges workers not to strike -document

SAO PAULO, May 28 (Reuters) - State controlled-oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro SA’s management on Monday urged its workers not to follow through on a strike planned for later in the week, saying that “paralysis and pressure for adjusting prices” would not be positive for the company or country as a whole.

“How can Petrobras and its workers better help Brazil at this moment? We do not believe that paralysis and pressure for adjusting prices is the answer,” reads the letter, written in the midst of nationwide trucker strikers over diesel prices which has wrought havoc on commerce in Brazil.

“It would be a step backward which would increase our debt, harm consumers, the company and ultimately Brazilian society.”

Brazilian oil workers have called a strike for Wednesday.