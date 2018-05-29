Brazil's Temer says no threat of coup amid truckers protest

SAO PAULO, May 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer said on Tuesday that there is no chance that a nationwide truckers’ protest that has paralyzed Latin America’s biggest economy will spark a military coup that would topple his government, despite some calls from Brazil’s fringes to do just that.

Temer, speaking with a small group of foreign journalists at an investment forum in Sao Paulo, also said that concessions made to the striking truckers to lower diesel prices would not undo reforms made to state-led oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA to lessen government intervention. The president added that his government would go to the Supreme Court to have an oil workers strike planned for Wednesday declared illegal. (Reporting by Simon Webb Writing by Brad Brooks Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)