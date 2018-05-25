Brazil's Temer says 'radical minority' continue trucker protests

SAO PAULO, May 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer said on Friday that a “radical minority” of truck drivers were continuing a nationwide blockade of key roadways that has crippled key sectors of the economy and led to shortages of fuel and other basic commodities.

Temer, in a televised address from Brasilia, said he had authorized federal forces like the army and highway patrol to forcibly clear roadways if necessary. The truckers’ protests against fuel price hikes continued into a fifth day on Friday, despite a deal late on Thursday between the government and several groups representing truckers to suspend the blockades. (Reporting by Brad Brooks Editing by Paul Simao)