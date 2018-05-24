Brazil lawmaker Terra says gov't proposal would change Petrobras pricing policy

BRASILIA, May 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian congressman Osmar Terra said on Friday that the government of President Michel Temer is now proposing that a 10-percent reduction in diesel prices be stretched out for 30 days and that state-led oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA no longer change fuel prices on a daily basis but adjust them monthly.

Terra, who until earlier this year was Temer’s Minister of Social and Agrarian Development, told reporters after he emerged from a meeting with representatives of the striking truckers that they may end their nationwide blockade of key roadways on Friday or Saturday, if guaranteed that Congress would pass a law to reduce fuel taxes and set a minimum freight cost. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu Writing by Brad Brooks; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)