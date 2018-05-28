FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 28, 2018 / 11:45 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil truckers association ABCAM recommends end of strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian trucker association ABCAM is recommending truckers go back to work as it considers the goals of the nationwide strike have been achieved with measures announced late on Sunday by President Michel Temer, a spokesperson for the association said.

The association expects the number of trucks blocking highways will be “significantly smaller” by the end of the day on Monday.

Brazilian finance minister Eduardo Guardia said the cost of measures announced on Sunday by President Michel Temer will amount to 9.5 billion reais ($2.6 billion), of which 3.8 billion will come from cutting government expenses.

Guardia said the nationwide strike has a “significant impact” on Brazilian economic activity. ($1 = 3.6509 reais) (Reporting by Raquel Stenzel; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by James Dalgleish)

