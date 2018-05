SAO PAULO, May 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s third largest poultry and pork processor, Cooperativa Central Aurora Alimentos, said it aims to restart activity at its 16 plants on Wednesday as a nationwide trucker protest begins to wind down after nine days.

Aurora said in a Tuesday statement that it was sure there would be no trouble with deliveries because truck drivers had achieved the stated aims of their demonstrations. (Reporting by Roberto Samora, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)