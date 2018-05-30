FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2018 / 5:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's May coffee exports cut by 900,000 bags due to protests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 30 (Reuters) - Coffee exports from Brazil, the world’s largest producer, in May are likely to be 900,000 60-kg bags less than expected due to a nationwide truckers protest that hampered transport to ports, exporters association Cecafé said on Wednesday.

The group said in a statement that the protests caused financial losses estimated at 560 million reais ($149.99 million) in lost export sales and additional port costs. Protests appeared to be winding down on Wednesday, but movement in the main port of Santos remained sluggish.

$1 = 3.7335 reais Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

