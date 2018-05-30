Brazil's May coffee exports cut by 900,000 bags due to protests

SAO PAULO, May 30 (Reuters) - Coffee exports from Brazil, the world’s largest producer, in May are likely to be 900,000 60-kg bags less than expected due to a nationwide truckers protest that hampered transport to ports, exporters association Cecafé said on Wednesday.

The group said in a statement that the protests caused financial losses estimated at 560 million reais ($149.99 million) in lost export sales and additional port costs. Protests appeared to be winding down on Wednesday, but movement in the main port of Santos remained sluggish.