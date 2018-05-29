FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2018 / 1:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil beef group says $170 mln in exports lost due to truckers' strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian beef companies have lost an estimated 40,000 tonnes of potential exports worth $170 million as a nationwide truckers protest entered its ninth day and was slow to unwind even after the government caved in to truckers’ demands.

Abiec, a group representing Brazilian beef-packers, told Reuters in a Tuesday statement that 107 plants out of 109 had halted production, with two operating with less than 50 percent of capacity. Abiec said beef products in 3,750 paralyzed trucks are nearing expiration dates beyond which they cannot be sold for human consumption in domestic and export markets. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

