Brazil competition body to probe firms involved in truckers' strike

BRASILIA, May 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian competition watchdog Cade said on Tuesday it started a preliminary investigation into companies allegedly backing a nationwide truckers’ strike that has partially blocked Brazil’s main roadways for more than a week.

Cade President Alexandre Barreto de Souza told reporters on the sidelines of a congressional hearing that he sees with “reservations” a government proposal to put a floor on freight prices. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)