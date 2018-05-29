FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2018 / 3:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil competition body to probe firms involved in truckers' strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian competition watchdog Cade said on Tuesday it started a preliminary investigation into companies allegedly backing a nationwide truckers’ strike that has partially blocked Brazil’s main roadways for more than a week.

Cade President Alexandre Barreto de Souza told reporters on the sidelines of a congressional hearing that he sees with “reservations” a government proposal to put a floor on freight prices. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

